Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Court docs: Tri-State mom faces child endangering charges

Dalia Perez-Velazquez, 31, is in Hamilton County Jail after allegedly leaving her two kids at...
Dalia Perez-Velazquez, 31, is in Hamilton County Jail after allegedly leaving her two kids at home while injured, court documents say.(Hamilton County Inmate List)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County mother is behind bars after she allegedly failed to take her injured young children to receive medical help, court records confirm.

Dalia Perez-Velazquez, 31, is accused of leaving her 3-year-old daughter and son at home after they both sustained injuries severe enough to take them to a doctor, a complaint indicates.

According to the document, Perez-Velazquez left her kids at home after she was advised to take her son to the hospital due to a busted lip on Wednesday.

When police were called to the home they found the two kids without an adult there, and the boy’s mouth had blood in it, the complaint said.

In addition, the daughter’s legs had wounds on them from past burns that were not treated, court documents say.

Perez-Velazquez is facing two counts of child endangering.

She will be arraigned in Hamilton County court Thursday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man dies in crash that shut down the highway, spokeswoman says
Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other...
Kids as young as 11 found working inside NKY warehouse, feds say
A man is dead in a Westwood shooting Tuesday night, Cincinnati police say.
Man identified in Westwood fatal shooting, coroner says
A family dispute escalated into a shooting in downtown Cincinnati overnight, according to...
Family dispute escalates into shooting near Cincinnati convention center
Four survive Carthage 'miracle' after train drags car 1,000 feet
Four survive Carthage train crash ‘miracle’ after car dragged 1,000 feet

Latest News

Channel 2 Police lights generic
Good Samaritans help man found near Fountain Square after being shot, police say
A fatal crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.
Driver killed in crash that closed I-74 for hours overnight
According to Hamilton County court records, Erik Toelke, 39, was charged with two counts of...
Driver to appear in court months after fatal motorcycle crash, court docs say
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval appears in a commercial promoting the sale of the city's...
Cincinnati mayor’s re-election campaign treasurer has same role for railway sale campaign: docs