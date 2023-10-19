Court docs: Tri-State mom faces child endangering charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County mother is behind bars after she allegedly failed to take her injured young children to receive medical help, court records confirm.

Dalia Perez-Velazquez, 31, is accused of leaving her 3-year-old daughter and son at home after they both sustained injuries severe enough to take them to a doctor, a complaint indicates.

According to the document, Perez-Velazquez left her kids at home after she was advised to take her son to the hospital due to a busted lip on Wednesday.

When police were called to the home they found the two kids without an adult there, and the boy’s mouth had blood in it, the complaint said.

In addition, the daughter’s legs had wounds on them from past burns that were not treated, court documents say.

Perez-Velazquez is facing two counts of child endangering.

She will be arraigned in Hamilton County court Thursday morning.

