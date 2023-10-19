Contests
Crash closes I-74 for hours overnight

A crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.
A crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.(CNN Newsource/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township and there are still lane closures early Thursday.

Both sides of the highway were initially closed by the crash at the Rybolt Road/Harrison Pike exit shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatch supervisors.

One lane has reopened in each direction now on both sides of the exit.

The left westbound lane remains blocked due to “repairs/maintenance,” according to ohgo.com.

It’s not clear when all lanes will fully reopen, dispatchers said early Thursday.

Green Township police are investigating.

They have not released details yet, including whether anyone was hurt or if the crash damaged the highway.

