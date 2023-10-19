Driver to appear in court months after fatal motorcycle crash, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a Northern Kentucky woman back in June has been identified.

According to Hamilton County court records, Erik Toelke, 39, was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter nearly two months after the crash.

On June 9, Toelke was driving in Saylor Park when he failed to stop his vehicle in time, rear-ending a motorcycle near the intersection of River Road and Revere Avenue, an affidavit and FOX19 NOW reports indicate.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a nearby hospital, and the passenger, identified as Holly Deeley Wilhite, 52, of Florence, died at the scene, records confirmed.

According to the crash report, Toelke was driving 10 mph over the speed limit when he hit the motorcycle. Police also noted that he was distracted by something in his vehicle, but did not indicate what it was.

In addition, the report indicates that the driver of the motorcycle was given a blood alcohol test, however, the results are unknown.

Jail records show the 39-year-old is not in prison.

He will appear in court Thursday morning for his arraignment.

