Driver killed in crash that closed I-74 for hours overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fatal crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township, police confirm.

Both sides of the highway were blocked when the crash was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Rybolt Road/Harrison Pike exit, according to Hamilton County dispatch supervisors.

All lanes in both directions reopened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anthony Griffith, 28, of Harrison was traveling west on the highway his 2013 Ford Focus ran off the left side of the road, hit a concrete drain, went airborne and then overturned multiple times, ejecting him, according to a police news release.

Griffith was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Speed and alcohol/drugs appear to be factors in the crash, they say.

He was alone in the vehicle.

Green Township police say they are still investigating.

