Emergency repairs on Western Hills Viaduct extend into Monday

Emergency repairs being done after chunks of concrete fell
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Video above is from FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Maintenance crews working on the Western Hills Viaduct will continue their emergency repairs into Monday, Oct. 23.

The City of Cincinnati extended the finish date to allow crews to finish prep work for safety purposes and Saturday’s concrete pour, a media spokeswoman wrote in a press release.

Originally, the Western Hills Viaduct’s repairs were expected to be done Thursday.

The spokeswoman says crews will go over spots that need a little extra attention on Monday for a more permanent repair. It is expected that the two center lanes on the top deck will be closed.

“Eastbound and westbound through traffic will be allowed during the concrete pour Monday via outside lanes on the top deck. All lanes on the bottom deck will be open Monday,” the press release said.

These fixes come after several chunks of concrete broke loose and fell from the top to bottom deck on Oct. 16.

One lane in each direction will remain open.

