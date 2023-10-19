Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Florida GameStop employee fatally shot a fleeing shoplifter stealing Pokemon cards, police say

Derrick Guerrero was being held at the Broward County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Derrick Guerrero was being held at the Broward County Jail on $25,000 bail.(Broward Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A GameStop clerk who police say fatally shot a fleeing shoplifter has been charged with manslaughter.

Derrick Guerrero, 33, was working at the video game retailer’s store in a suburban Fort Lauderdale strip mall Tuesday night when a man grabbed five boxes of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet “ultra-premium” trading cards and ran toward the door, Pembroke Pines police said in a report released Wednesday. The cards retail for $120 a box.

Guerrero pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired one shot, hitting the man in the side, police said. The shoplifter dropped the cards and ran outside to a waiting pickup truck, where a woman called police. He died three hours later at a hospital.

Police said store security cameras show the shoplifter never threatened Guerrero nor displayed any weapons. The man’s name has not been released.

Florida, under its “stand your ground” law, lets someone use deadly force if there is a threat of death or great bodily harm to themselves or others, but it does not allow it simply to protect property. Manslaughter is a killing that is unplanned and in the heat of the moment.

Guerrero was being held at the Broward County Jail on $25,000 bail. Jail records do not show if he has an attorney.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other...
Kids as young as 11 found working inside NKY warehouse, feds say
Tatiana Maldonado, 24, and Jolman David Perez, 33, were found dead inside their shared...
2 dead in Butler County murder-suicide, police say
A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man dies in crash that shut down the highway, spokeswoman says
Crystal Mara, 42, of Addyston is being held in Hamilton County jail on multiple counts of...
Woman admits to stealing credit cards and checks, police say
Cor'danyen Mitchell
New details about traffic stop where sheriff’s stolen gun was found

Latest News

Cole Fischer (left) and Chase Fischer were killed in a jet ski accident on Lake Cumberland in...
Villa Madonna Academy opens STEM wing in honor of Fischer brothers
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart defends Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half in...
Las Vegas Aces win back-to-back WNBA titles, beating New York Liberty in Game 4
The Postal Service is warning of a scam involving texts requesting information about a package...
Scam alert: Postal Service says it didn’t send you that link regarding your package
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Peltola speaks about returning to Washington D.C. after husband’s death
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Peltola speaks about returning to Washington D.C. after husband’s death