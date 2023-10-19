Former Ohio lawmaker threatens lawsuit related to proposed Cincinnati railway sale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Ohio lawmaker is threatening to sue the city of Cincinnati on behalf of its taxpayers related to the proposed sale of its railroad to Norfolk Southern Corp.

Specifically, Tom Brinkman of Mt. Lookout wants to stop upcoming community workshops.

The city of Cincinnati’s spokeswoman sent out a news release Tuesday titled: “City Hosts Community Workshops About Potential Railroad Sale.”

It says: “The City of Cincinnati is hosting three community workshops to inform the public about the potential sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway and learn more about community budget priorities. Attendees will be asked to participate in activities to provide feedback about infrastructure needs and identify what projects are most important to them.”

Early voting is now underway so in the city voters can cast ballots now for and against the railway sale, called “Issue 22.”

Earlier this month, the City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee also released its spending plan for proceeds of the proposed railway sale.

The first community meeting is Saturday at the Evanston Recreation Center, the city announced in a news release Tuesday. The others will be Oct. 26 at Hirsch Recreation Center in Avondale and Nov. 1 at Winton Hills Recreation Center.

Cincinnati built the railroad in the late 1800s. A subsidiary of Norfolk Southern has been leasing it for more than a century. The city receives about $26 million a year from the lease.

The Board of Trustees that oversees the railroad for the city has negotiated an agreement where Norfolk Southern would buy the railroad for $1.6 billion.

The board would put the money into an investment trust fund. The estimated annual return on that investment would be more than double the current annual lease payment.

But the sale cannot go forward unless a majority of Cincinnati voters approve it.

However, according to the letter Brinkman’s lawyer sent City Solicitor Emily Woerner, the city’s recently released spending plan and public meetings before the election are directly tied to the ongoing vote on Issue 22 and violate the city’s charter’s rules on campaign finance and the section for “Prohibition on Public Financing of Campaigns.”

It states, according to a copy on the city’s website:

“Notwithstanding anything in this Charter to the contrary, no monies of the City of Cincinnati or any of its Boards or Commissions, from any source whatsoever, or funds of any other entity disbursed by the City or any of its Boards or Commissions, may be disbursed to any candidate for any public office, campaign committee of any candidate for any public office, political action committee, or political party, or may be expended for the purpose of advocating the election or defeat of any candidate for any public office, or for the passage or defeat of any ballot issue.”

Brinkman’s attorney notes in his letter to the city solicitor: “The timing of these activities, together with the lack of any objectivity therein, clearly support the conclusion as to their singular purpose, i.e., to support and advance the passage of the ballot issue on the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway.”

Brinkman’s attorney’s letter also mentions the same treasurer is working for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval’s re-election campaign and the railway sale campaign.

“Furthermore, “ Hartman wrote, “Mayor Pureval has become the public face of the campaign expressly advocating passage of Issue 22, i.e., the sale of the City-owned asset to Norfolk Southern, by ‘starring’ in the slick commercials advocating passage of Issue 22 and which expressly invoke his status ‘mayor.’

“While such activities are questionable of whether they comply with the foregoing provision of the Cincinnati City Charter prohibiting the use of any monies of the City related to the passage or defeat of a ballot issue, more recent actions by the City of Cincinnati clearly fall afoul of the prohibition,” the letter reads.”

FOX19 NOW has reached out to both the mayor and his spokesman for comment, as well as a spokeswoman for the city of Cincinnati, and the treasurer with dual roles.

We will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.