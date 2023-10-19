Good Samaritans help man found near Fountain Square after being shot, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a shooting was found near Fountain Square on Wednesday night after he received help from some Good Samaritans, police say.

Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department responded to the call at 7:30 p.m.

The man was found lying on Main Street near 5th Street.

According to police, the shooting happened at the 600 block of Main Street. The victim started running running down the street when he was noticed by a group of Good Samaritans. They carried him to Fountain Square.

“Unfortunately these are all too common,” Captain Joe Richardson said. “The officers working the central business district are fantastic at handling Fountain Square. So had it actually happened there, we could have handled it, but luckily it wasn’t. It’s pretty crowded there right now so it could have been a lot worse.”

Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be fine. They are searching for the suspect.

clarification: The shooting victim was found on Main and Fifth streets and was carried to Fountain Square. He was not shot in Fountain Square.

