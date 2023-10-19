Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Good Samaritans help man found near Fountain Square after being shot, police say

Channel 2 Police lights generic
Channel 2 Police lights generic
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a shooting was found near Fountain Square on Wednesday night after he received help from some Good Samaritans, police say.

Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department responded to the call at 7:30 p.m.

The man was found lying on Main Street near 5th Street.

According to police, the shooting happened at the 600 block of Main Street. The victim started running running down the street when he was noticed by a group of Good Samaritans. They carried him to Fountain Square.

“Unfortunately these are all too common,” Captain Joe Richardson said. “The officers working the central business district are fantastic at handling Fountain Square. So had it actually happened there, we could have handled it, but luckily it wasn’t. It’s pretty crowded there right now so it could have been a lot worse.”

Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be fine. They are searching for the suspect.

clarification: The shooting victim was found on Main and Fifth streets and was carried to Fountain Square. He was not shot in Fountain Square.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man dies in crash that shut down the highway, spokeswoman says
Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other...
Kids as young as 11 found working inside NKY warehouse, feds say
A man is dead in a Westwood shooting Tuesday night, Cincinnati police say.
Man identified in Westwood fatal shooting, coroner says
A family dispute escalated into a shooting in downtown Cincinnati overnight, according to...
Family dispute escalates into shooting near Cincinnati convention center
Four survive Carthage 'miracle' after train drags car 1,000 feet
Four survive Carthage train crash ‘miracle’ after car dragged 1,000 feet

Latest News

Man who plotted mass shooting at Ohio University to be sentenced
Man who plotted mass shooting at Ohio University to be sentenced
Dalia Perez-Velazquez, 31, is in Hamilton County Jail after allegedly leaving her two kids at...
Court docs: Tri-State mom faces child endangering charges
A fatal crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.
Driver killed in crash that closed I-74 for hours overnight
According to Hamilton County court records, Erik Toelke, 39, was charged with two counts of...
Driver to appear in court months after fatal motorcycle crash, court docs say