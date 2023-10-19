Contests
Judge issues ruling in request by woman convicted in 2017 dragging death

Murder victim's family frustrated by ruling delay
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be no new trial for the woman convicted in the 2017 dragging death of another woman in Over-the-Rhine.

Briana Benson found out Thursday that her request for a new trial was denied by Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Branch.

Benson, now 27, was found guilty in 2018 for the murder of 18-year-old Madie Hart.

On March 26, 2017, Benson came downtown after receiving a call from her younger sister that she was involved in a fight with Hart and her friends, according to Hamilton County court records.

Court records said Benson and Hart started fighting, and according to prosecutors, Benson dragged Hart by her hair, kicked her and stomped on her face.

Hamilton County prosecutors said Hart’s keys somehow ended up in Benson’s car after that.

Surveillance footage shows Benson driving around the block and approaching Hart and her friends. In the video, Hart runs up and bangs on Benson’s car, demanding her keys back.

That is when Benson backs up her vehicle, hitting Hart, investigators say.

“She was drug to her death almost 90 feet,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said.

Hart was taken to the hospital, where Steve Hart says his daughter spent four days in intensive care before she passed away.

Witness who called 911 describes hit-and-run death of Madie Hart

Following the 2018 guilty verdict, Benson’s lawyers filed an appeal that was denied in 2019.

The defense then requested a new trial that was continued numerous times.

Hart’s family and the prosecutor’s office grew frustrated as they awaited a ruling on Benson’s request for a new trial.

On Thursday, they got the answer they had been waiting on when the judge denied Benson’s request.

Benson is currently serving 18 years to life.

