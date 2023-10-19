Overturned semi spills large load of lumber, closing Butler County road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer overturned and spilled its large load of lumber early Thursday, shutting down U.S. 27/Ross Millville Road until further notice, Butler County dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported when the incident was reported just after 6 a.m., but the massive vehicle and spilled lumber will take a while to clean up, they said.

A Duke Energy crew also responded to the scene because one of the utility’s poles was struck, according to dispatch.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen or what caused the crash.

