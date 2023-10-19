Person bit by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo, fire department says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person was bit Thursday by a rattlesnake at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to Cincinnati Fire Department Public Information Officer Lindsay Haegele.
It was an Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake, Haegele explained shortly before 4 p.m.
It is unknown if the person who was bit was a zoo employee or a guest.
No other information has been released at this time.
The toxin in the venom of a rattlesnake is called hemotoxin and kills red blood cells and causes tissue damage, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.
The rattlesnake’s venomous bite can be fatal, but it is rare someone dies from the bite, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute added.
Some adult Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes can grow to 8′ long with heads that weigh 10 pounds on average, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo further explained.
