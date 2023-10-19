Contests
Person bit by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo, fire department says

An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is shown at the Miami Science Museum, Tuesday, June 7, 2011...
An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is shown at the Miami Science Museum, Tuesday, June 7, 2011 in Miami. The battle between humans and cold-blooded creatures will be the subject of "Swamp Wars," Animal Planet's series debuting at 9 p.m. EDT Sunday that will focus on Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Venom Response Team. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)  (Wilfredo Lee | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person was bit Thursday by a rattlesnake at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to Cincinnati Fire Department Public Information Officer Lindsay Haegele.

It was an Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake, Haegele explained shortly before 4 p.m.

It is unknown if the person who was bit was a zoo employee or a guest.

No other information has been released at this time.

The toxin in the venom of a rattlesnake is called hemotoxin and kills red blood cells and causes tissue damage, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

The rattlesnake’s venomous bite can be fatal, but it is rare someone dies from the bite, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute added.

Some adult Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes can grow to 8′ long with heads that weigh 10 pounds on average, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo further explained.

