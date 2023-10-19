Person bit by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo, fire department says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person was bit Thursday by a rattlesnake at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to Cincinnati Fire Department Public Information Officer Lindsay Haegele.

It was an Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake, Haegele explained shortly before 4 p.m.

The largest rattlesnake in the world and largest venomous snake in North America, the eastern diamondback rattlesnake seeks shelter in mammal and gopher tortoise burrows and uprooted trees. It plays an important role as a top predator in the food chain.

It is unknown if the person who was bit was a zoo employee or a guest.

No other information has been released at this time.

The toxin in the venom of a rattlesnake is called hemotoxin and kills red blood cells and causes tissue damage, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

The rattlesnake’s venomous bite can be fatal, but it is rare someone dies from the bite, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute added.

Some adult Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes can grow to 8′ long with heads that weigh 10 pounds on average, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo further explained.

