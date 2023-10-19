Retired John Boehner receives vote during House Speaker effort in Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. (WXIX) - John Boehner hasn’t been in Congress since 2015, but he received a vote on Wednesday to be the new Speaker of the House.

Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican, voted for Boehner, according to Roll Call. Boehner, who was raised in Reading and lives in West Chester Township, was Speaker for five years from 2011 through 2015.

Jim Jordan, who has made an effort for the Speakership the last two days, didn’t receive enough votes in his attempt on Wednesday - with 199 Republicans voting for him, 22 Republicans voting for others - including Kelly - and 212 Democrats voting for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Jordan received 201 votes on Tuesday in his first attempt.

Jordan and Boehner had a famous and fierce rivalry in Congress during the 2010s while Boehner was Speaker. This was despite the two being Republicans and representing neighboring Ohio districts.

