Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Retired John Boehner receives vote during House Speaker effort in Congress

John Boehner
John Boehner
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WXIX) - John Boehner hasn’t been in Congress since 2015, but he received a vote on Wednesday to be the new Speaker of the House.

Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican, voted for Boehner, according to Roll Call. Boehner, who was raised in Reading and lives in West Chester Township, was Speaker for five years from 2011 through 2015.

Jim Jordan, who has made an effort for the Speakership the last two days, didn’t receive enough votes in his attempt on Wednesday - with 199 Republicans voting for him, 22 Republicans voting for others - including Kelly - and 212 Democrats voting for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Jordan received 201 votes on Tuesday in his first attempt.

Jordan and Boehner had a famous and fierce rivalry in Congress during the 2010s while Boehner was Speaker. This was despite the two being Republicans and representing neighboring Ohio districts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other...
Kids as young as 11 found working inside NKY warehouse, feds say
Tatiana Maldonado, 24, and Jolman David Perez, 33, were found dead inside their shared...
2 dead in Butler County murder-suicide, police say
A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man dies in crash that shut down the highway, spokeswoman says
Crystal Mara, 42, of Addyston is being held in Hamilton County jail on multiple counts of...
Woman admits to stealing credit cards and checks, police say
Cor'danyen Mitchell
New details about traffic stop where sheriff’s stolen gun was found

Latest News

Adam Hoffman (left) and Shauna Levy. Hoffman, of Sharonville, was a recipient and Levy, of Cold...
Kidney exchange program gives Sharonville man a new lease on life
Image courtesy MGN
Juvenile leads police on chase after displaying gun at NKY school, police say
Students raising money for non-profit training service dogs
Students raising money for non-profit training service dogs
Law enforcement, community awards ceremony recognizes Tri-State officers
Cincinnati police officers recognized by US District Attorney