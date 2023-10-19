Scattered showers Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers will be around most of the day Thursday.

Rain should begin around 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. in southeastern Indiana and western Northern Kentucky and spread east.

A few claps of thunder also are possible late afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s with a gusty and breezy afternoon.

Showers are possible again Friday into Saturday.

Friday Night Football looks mainly dry, windy, and much cooler.

Daytime highs will be near 60 both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday is looking dry with a few sprinkles possible.

Frost is possible Monday morning before a warming trend next week holds off any additional frost until the last couple of days of October and/or the first few days of November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.