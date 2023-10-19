Tricia Macke: 30 years of telling the Tri-State’s stories

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For 30 years, residents have tuned into FOX19 NOW. A constant presence in those three decades has been Tricia Macke.

The Northern Kentucky native is celebrating her 30th anniversary at FOX19 NOW on Thursday.

Macke has delivered countless stories over the years from interviews with Cincinnati legends like Jerry Springer and Joe Morgan to leading the coverage in East Palestine following the train derailment.

Recently, she has led a new endeavor, “A Salute to Heroes.” Macke is telling the stories of the Tri-State’s veterans, calling attention to the struggles they endure and the work to overcome their fights.

“Tricia has done it with class, grit, passion, and all while first and foremost being a mother and coach,” expressed FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Her list of accomplishments is unparalleled, and there is no doubt more will come.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.