Villa Madonna Academy opens STEM wing in honor of Fischer brothers

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky school is opening a new wing in honor of two brothers who were killed in July.

Chase and Cole Fischer, who attended the school, were killed in a jet ski accident at Lake Cumberland on July 14. Chase was 18, while his younger brother Cole was 14.

Executive Director Pamela McQueen said the school is planning to open a wing focused on STEM education in their honor.

“The Fischer family approached me about a month ago to discuss a tribute to their sons,” McQueen said. “They wanted to name this STEM wing after (them). It’s through their very generous donation that we’re able to do this part of our capital campaign.”

Chase had just graduated from the academy when they were killed. Cole had just finished eighth grade.

“Chase and Cole were excellent students,” McQueen said. “They were very involved. They were boys who liked everything. I know Chase really liked STEM, and with Cole, all of my conversations with him were in art class. They had a profound interest in life.”

The school said they hope to cater to some of the brothers’s interests as part of the expansion.

“We’re hoping to add some robotics, which is something we haven’t done before,” McQueen said. “And some advanced engineering classes.”

McQueen said there will be four to five additional classrooms including biology, chemistry and physics labs. She expects it will take six months to complete renovations once they start.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.