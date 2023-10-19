Contests
Warren County school screening books in ‘vending machine’ following controversy

Little Miami High School
(Little Miami Local Schools District)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - Parents in the Little Miami School District said they were concerned when book vending machines were seen empty this week.

The vending machines were purchased through a fundraiser with the school’s PTO. Students were to be rewarded with coins to use in the machines whenever they made an achievement.

“There was a complaint made and there was a decision to review the books, or at least the process of getting the books in the vending machine,” said Vanessa Srikantham, a PTO member.

The district released a statement Wednesday stating it was now doing an inventory of the books that were in the machines:

In August, a book fair in the district was shut down after complaints about a graphic novel called “Heartstopper” were made.

Srinkantham said the complaints about the vending machines could be related to the book fair.

“The idea that complaints from a couple of parents are now dictating what all parents in the school district are able to have access to for their children is something I think a lot of us are finding difficult,” Srinkantham said.

The school decided to scale back the book fair following complaints, allowing it to only be open during the evening when parents could supervise children while they purchased books.

