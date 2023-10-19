Warren County school screening books in ‘vending machine’ following controversy

MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - Parents in the Little Miami School District said they were concerned when book vending machines were seen empty this week.

The vending machines were purchased through a fundraiser with the school’s PTO. Students were to be rewarded with coins to use in the machines whenever they made an achievement.

“There was a complaint made and there was a decision to review the books, or at least the process of getting the books in the vending machine,” said Vanessa Srikantham, a PTO member.

The district released a statement Wednesday stating it was now doing an inventory of the books that were in the machines:

We are currently doing an inventory of the books in our book vending machine so that parents may have a list of what’s available for students. The inventory is planned to be finished by tomorrow so that students can shop for books on Friday when reward coins are received. The PTO purchased the book vending machine through fundraising dollars.

In August, a book fair in the district was shut down after complaints about a graphic novel called “Heartstopper” were made.

Srinkantham said the complaints about the vending machines could be related to the book fair.

“The idea that complaints from a couple of parents are now dictating what all parents in the school district are able to have access to for their children is something I think a lot of us are finding difficult,” Srinkantham said.

The school decided to scale back the book fair following complaints, allowing it to only be open during the evening when parents could supervise children while they purchased books.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.