2 dead in Colerain Township crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two males are dead in an overnight crash in Colerain Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

It happened shortly after midnight Friday in the 3500 block of Struble Road.

Officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries and realized when they arrived it was a fatality, says the police spokesman, Jim Love.

A driver and his passenger are listed on a coroner’s report Friday. Their names and ages are not out yet.

Other details, including what led up to the crash, were not released while Colerain Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Colerain police at 513-321-COPS

