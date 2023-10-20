Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU, ANONYMOUS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, GRANTSVILLE CITY, FACEBOOK, CNN
By KSTU staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KSTU) – Residents in a Utah town are buzzing about a certain Halloween display and how it’s blowing up on social media.

It started when Christopher Fujishin put up the skeleton pole dance on a city street sign. He said the only backlash he received was caught on camera, when a neighbor kept coming over to cut it down.

“It may be a little risqué for some people, but it’s all in the name of fun,” Fujishin said.

Then the city posted a photo of the display to its Facebook page, telling him he had until 9 p.m. that night to take it down, since it’s against city code.

The post took off. While a skeleton in the display was serving $1 bills, others were serving their opinions in the comments section on Facebook.

“I guess teaching our children respect, decency and manners has gone by the side,” one commenter wrote.

Fujishin moved the skeletons off city property and that night made the display even bigger, adding lights, music and more skeletons.

Neighbors have even dropped off their own decorations to add to it.

“We look forward to keeping this going, and getting it a little more elaborate as we go,” Fujishin said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.
Driver killed in crash that closed I-74 for hours overnight
An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is shown at the Miami Science Museum, Tuesday, June 7, 2011...
Employee bitten by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo
Tricia Macke, a Northern Kentucky native, is celebrating her 30th anniversary at FOX19 NOW on...
Tricia Macke: 30 years of telling the Tri-State’s stories
A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man identified after fatal Whitewater Township crash
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Good Samaritans help man found near Fountain Square after being shot, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting late Thursday in the 800 block...
Double shooting in East Price Hill
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target says 3 stores closing in Portland, Oregon, due to crime; police records don’t match up
One person is dead in a shooting during what appears to be a break-in at a Delhi Township smoke...
Man shot dead in Delhi Twp smoke shop, second man found shot nearby, police say
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Second headliner announced for 2024 VOA Country Music Fest