City wants new street, new intersection as part of Brent Spence project

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - As part of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, Cincinnati city officials on Thursday said they want a new Downtown street and a new intersection in Queensgate, the Enquirer reported.

In something of a win for Bridge Forward, the local group that has pressing bridge designers for better connections between Downtown and Queensgate, the city is asking state transportation officials for two changes to existing bridge plans:

It wants a new local street on the east side of Interstate 75, running between Fifth and Ninth streets, to support about 9 1/2 acres of land the city will recover during the bridge project to use for development.

It wants an intersection at Gest Street where West Eighth and Ninth Streets meet. (Gest currently travels under Eighth.) The intersection design also calls for an access road to southbound I-75.

“This project is a generational opportunity to correct the mistakes of the past and stitch communities back together,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a late Thursday press release.

In addition to asking the Brent Spence Bridge team for improved access into Queensgate, the city wants a wider deck carrying the West End’s Ezzard Charles Drive over I-75.

Plans already call for the two bridges there to become one. The city now wants each lane of the new platform to be 50 feet wider, with more room for landscaping and greenspace.

“With these proposals, we are building on our advocacy for the reclamation of land and better pedestrian connectivity,” Pureval said.

The city shared its recommendations with local groups on Thursday during a monthly meeting of its community advisory committee.

City officials will now provide the recommendations to the project’s lead contractor, which is evaluating all stakeholder ideas for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project through early December. Plans call for reconfiguration of the current bridge and construction of a new bridge along the Brent Spence Bridge’s west side.

Asked if the new recommendations are a response to Bridge Forward, the director of the city’s Department of Transportation and Engineering said the city has received input from a variety of sources.

“These improvements are ideas that we think may work to move traffic into and around Queensgate, the West End and the CBD (Central Business District),” John Brazina said.

Bridge Forward said it appreciates that city leaders are recognizing the need to connect to Queensgate and newly developable land.

“The naysayers have been proven wrong,” group founder Brian Boland said in a statement. “It is not too late to improve this project that is so critical to our community even at a modest additional cost.”

But the group still wants a more fully developed street grid between Downtown and the lower part of Queensgate. That would take the best advantage of the added land, “and most importantly connect Queensgate to the Central Business District for long-term community redevelopment,” Boland said.

The group called on the city administration to hold a public hearing “within the next week” to compare the city and Bridge Forward plans.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

