Death investigation underway in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway in Colerain Township, a police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

Officers have been on the scene at Northgate Meadows Apartments for hours, since 11 p.m. Thursday, Jim Love said Friday morning.

They were initially called to respond to a trouble run on Arborwood Drive, according to Hamilton County dispatch supervisors.

Further details were not released.

