Double shooting in East Price Hill

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting late Thursday in the 800 block...
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting late Thursday in the 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a double shooting overnight.

It happened at 11:48 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue in East Price Hill, police say.

A man and a woman were both found shot outside.

They were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say they are expected to recover.

Police say they had no suspect information to release.

