Fatal crash in Colerain Township

At least one person is dead in an overnight crash in Colerain Township, a police spokesman...
At least one person is dead in an overnight crash in Colerain Township, a police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.(HNN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person is dead in an overnight crash in Colerain Township, a police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

It happened shortly after midnight Friday in the 3500 block of Struble Road.

Officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries and realized when they arrived it was a fatal one, said the police spokesman, Jim Love.

Colerain Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Colerain police at 513-321-COPS

