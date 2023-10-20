Contests
Fatal shooting at Delhi Township smoke shop

One person is dead in a shooting at a Delhi Township smoke shop early Friday.
One person is dead in a shooting at a Delhi Township smoke shop early Friday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting at a Delhi Township smoke shop early Friday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Delhi Township police responded to reports of shots fired at VIP Smoke Shop off Delhi Road in the Delhi Plaza around 1:45 a.m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cincinnati police say this shooting is related to one they are investigating on Glenway Avenue reported just prior.

