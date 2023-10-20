Contests
Felony Lane Gang suspects arrested in Springboro, police say

The Springboro Police Department said it arrested two suspects believed to be part of a...
The Springboro Police Department said it arrested two suspects believed to be part of a multi-state crime ring that’s targeted the Tri-State.(WTVG)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - The Springboro Police Department said it arrested two suspects believed to be part of a multi-state crime ring that’s targeted the Tri-State.

Springboro police arrested two suspects believed to be members of the Felony Lane Gang after a pursuit Friday morning.

According to a statement on Facebook, police tried to stop a vehicle with a stolen license plate in the Hazel Woods Park area. The driver fled and crashed after a pursuit.

Police said the stolen plate was covering a Florida license plate that was on the vehicle. One of the suspects was from Florida while the other was from Atlanta.

No one was injured in the pursuit or the crash. Both suspects have been booked in the Warren County jail.

Tri-State police have warned residents a multi-state crime ring has been active in the area for years, most recently in Amberley.

At Approximately 9:31 am, one of our officers became aware of a vehicle with a stolen license plate in the area of Hazel...

Posted by Springboro Ohio Police Department on Friday, October 20, 2023

