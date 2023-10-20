Goshen business returns to office for first time since 2022 tornado

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - After more than a year, a Goshen Township business leveled by a tornado has been rebuilt.

It has been 15 months since a tornado ripped through Goshen Township in Clermont County.

The Allstate Insurance building was a total loss when an EF2 tornado tore through the town. It took more than a year, but now the staff is back in the office talking about their memories from that day and trying to move on from that tragic event.

“When we look back, it’s like I don’t how the hell we made it out of here,” remembers Eric Beavers, who works at Allstate in Goshen.

Eric and his wife, Shannon Beavers, are back to work at Allstate in Goshen after living through the EF2 tornado in July 2022. They were two of five people inside the office during the tornado.

“Unfortunately, you still hear the horrible sounds of that day,” recalls Katrina Knuckles, “The screams and the cries, that’s something I will never get over.”

Knuckles went to the bathroom to seek shelter from the tornado while the rest of the staff went to the kitchen.

“I remember her [Arica Gilbert] just yelling at us run to the kitchen, and we got there as fast as we can,” Eric continues, “All we had was a wooden table and we all crawled under the table, and it felt like three hours, it was probably five minutes.”

Knuckles says they had little warning to take cover.

“It was like getting hit by a train when you’re not on the train tracks,” explains Knuckles, “You think you have time, you don’t. You think it won’t happen to you, it could.”

Once the tornado passed, Knuckles says she nearly passed out from her injuries.

“I don’t know who was in my head, someone said, ‘Katrina, you have kids, you’ve gotta get up.’ And to this day, I still think that’s how I survived. It just haunts me.”

Knuckles ended up in the hospital for a couple of days with internal bleeding, among other injuries.

The insurance agents said they had to get back to work remotely to help other victims of the storm.

“I mean, you kind of just focus on the community because they need your help,” says Shannon Beavers, “That’s what you’re here to do is to help people. So, you kind of just push what you went through aside to help people.”

It took more than a year to renovate the office and get it back in working order for the staff to return this week.

They said it helps that it looks much different compared to what it did before the storm.

For the insurance agents, there was never a thought of leaving Goshen.

They said the way the community came together to support one another is why they wanted to come back to this very location as soon as they could.

