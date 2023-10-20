Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Hometown Tour: Augusta, Kentucky

Hometown Tour: Augusta, Kentucky
Hometown Tour: Augusta, Kentucky
By Alison Montoya
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ky. (WXIX) - Take a drive 50 minutes southeast of Cincinnati, and you can find yourself feeling like you are a world away in this Kentucky town.

FOX19 NOW’s Alison Montoya shows us what makes Augusta, Kentucky, such a special place to those who call it home in this “Hometown Tour” segment.

Alison Montoya takes us along for the ride as she visits some smaller towns around the Tri-State, showing us what makes these places so special to so many.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.
Driver killed in crash that closed I-74 for hours overnight
An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is shown at the Miami Science Museum, Tuesday, June 7, 2011...
Employee bitten by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo
Tricia Macke, a Northern Kentucky native, is celebrating her 30th anniversary at FOX19 NOW on...
Tricia Macke: 30 years of telling the Tri-State’s stories
A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man identified after fatal Whitewater Township crash
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Good Samaritans help man found near Fountain Square after being shot, police say

Latest News

The top costume themes in the Greater Cincinnati Area as of Oct. 13 are Barbie, renaissance,...
The origins of Halloween, celebrating in Greater Cincinnati
The aging Brent Spence Bridge, connecting two highways between Kentucky and Ohio, recently...
City wants new street, new intersection as part of Brent Spence project
One person is dead in a shooting during what appears to be a break-in at a Delhi Township smoke...
Intruder shot dead in Delhi Twp smoke shop, second man found shot nearby, police say
Residents in Westwood remembered Sadoka Lewis on Thursday while hoping police could solve his...
Nine-year-old son of murdered Westwood man asks for help finding killer