Hundreds of Ford Sharonville workers being laid off, local UAW president says

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX/Enquirer) - Hundreds of Ford workers at the Sharonville plant will be laid off starting next week.

The number of workers being laid off is 360, United Auto Workers 863 local president Tod Turner confirmed Friday.

Turner said the layoffs will be effective Oct. 23 and the impacted workers will be signed up for strike pay later that week.

Last Friday, Turner told our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer that layoffs were coming to the Sharonville plant.

The UAW has nearly 1,800 workers at the Sharonville plant, which employs 2,000 workers total, the Enquirer reported, citing Ford. The transmission plant makes 6R140 and 10R80 finished transmissions and gears for Ford trucks, SUVs and cars.

The strike has already affected the Greater Cincinnati region, prompting 123 General Motors workers on Sept. 22 to walk out at GM’s Cincinnati Parts Distribution Center in West Chester, the Enquirer previously reported.

