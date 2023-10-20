I-71 southbound closed after multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound I-71 north of the Stewart Road on-ramp has been closed because of a crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police confirmed there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

Traffic is backed up to at least the Euclid Avenue exit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.