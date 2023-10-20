Contests
I-71 southbound closed after multi-vehicle crash

I-71 southbound at Stewart Road was closed on Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic was backed up to at least the Euclid Avenue exit.
I-71 southbound at Stewart Road was closed on Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic was backed up to at least the Euclid Avenue exit. On Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.(Photo provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound I-71 north of the Stewart Road on-ramp has been closed because of a crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police confirmed there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

Traffic is backed up to at least the Euclid Avenue exit.

