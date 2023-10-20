Intruder shot dead in Delhi Twp smoke shop, second man found shot nearby, police say

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead in a shooting during a break-in at a Delhi Township smoke shop early Friday, according to Police Chief Jeff Braun.

Delhi Township police responded to reports of shots fired at VIP Smoke Shop off Delhi Road in the Delhi Plaza around 1:40 a.m.

While officers were en route, they received an update that an employee of the business shot an intruder who broke in, Chief Braun said.

When they arrived, they found the male intruder shot dead inside the store. Police say his name isn’t being released until his next of kin is notified.

Investigators are looking for the suspects who were with him at the time of the break-in as well as a silver Kia Rio with Ohio license plate JTJ1115.

“This car is reported stolen and was in the area when the crime occurred,” police wrote in a news release.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati police also are investigating because another man, 19, was found shot nearby on Glenway Avenue just minutes after the Delhi shooting.

He turned up shot in his back and buttocks at the BP gas station at Glenway and Quebec avenues, police say.

Police say he was actually shot somewhere else - and they suspect it’s linked to the smoke shop break-in and fatal shooting but he is not cooperating with their investigation.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recover, police say.

