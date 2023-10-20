KY Gov. Andy Beshear visits Newport for $133.6M Margaritaville hotel proposal

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited Northern Kentucky Friday afternoon to celebrate Newport’s multi-million-dollar Margaritaville hotel proposal.

Gov. Beshear stood alongside state and local leaders, and North American Properties during today’s ceremony at Newport on the Levee, announcing that the new hotel is expected to create 282 jobs.

The hotel will cost $133.6 million and is expected to be completed by fall 2026.

“With exciting projects like Margaritaville coming to Kentucky, we are only adding fuel to our red-hot tourism industry and economy,” said Gov. Beshear. “This property will help drive visitors to the Campbell County area, boosting the local economy and creating 282 new jobs for Kentuckians. We are thankful to these leaders who are choosing to bet their future on Kentucky and our amazing workforce.”

Inside the hotel will be 264 rooms, several Margaritaville restaurants and bar concepts, a pool overlooking the Cincinnati skyline, a retail area, and a meeting/event space that is 10,000 square feet.

“The Margaritaville hotel will bring a taste of Key West to Northern Kentucky,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “Between the tropical accommodations, generous event space, Jimmy Buffett-themed restaurants and a pool, this hotel will be a wonderful asset for tourism in Newport and the Northern Kentucky area.”

Preliminary approval for the project was given on Sept. 20 by the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority. It is now moving to final approval.

