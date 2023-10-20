Contests
Man arrested for woman’s murder in Colerain Township, police say

Officers went to the scene at Northgate Meadows Apartments on Arborwood Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested as police identified the victim in a homicide investigation.

Darell Noble, 26, is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Deasia Wynn, according to the Colerain Police Department.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, police were called to Arborwood Drive for a report of a person not breathing, police explained.

Wynn was found inside of an apartment, where she was pronounced dead, with a gunshot, Colerain police said.

Noble was identified as a person of interest at the scene and taken into custody, police announced around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

He was arrested and charged with Wynn’s murder, police explained.

