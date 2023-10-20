Man arrested for woman’s murder in Colerain Township, police say
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested as police identified the victim in a homicide investigation.
Darell Noble, 26, is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Deasia Wynn, according to the Colerain Police Department.
Around 11 p.m. Thursday, police were called to Arborwood Drive for a report of a person not breathing, police explained.
Wynn was found inside of an apartment, where she was pronounced dead, with a gunshot, Colerain police said.
Noble was identified as a person of interest at the scene and taken into custody, police announced around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
He was arrested and charged with Wynn’s murder, police explained.
