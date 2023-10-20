Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man poses as mannequin to rob shopping mall

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (CNN) - A 22-year-old man in Warsaw, Poland, posed as a mannequin in a shop window and robbed businesses after the mall closed.

According to CNN affiliate TVN24, the poser allegedly stole clothes, jewelry and food on more than one occasion.

In one incident, surveillance images shared by police caught the suspect sliding under the gate into a store for some new clothes and enjoying a meal at a restaurant in the mall after it was closed.

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.
Driver killed in crash that closed I-74 for hours overnight
An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is shown at the Miami Science Museum, Tuesday, June 7, 2011...
Employee bitten by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Good Samaritans help man found near Fountain Square after being shot, police say
A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man identified after fatal Whitewater Township crash
Tricia Macke, a Northern Kentucky native, is celebrating her 30th anniversary at FOX19 NOW on...
Tricia Macke: 30 years of telling the Tri-State’s stories

Latest News

Sidney Powell has already pleaded guilty to reduced charges. (WSB, CNN, POOL, FOX BUSINESS,...
Ex-Trump lawyer flips, pleads guilty in Georgia
FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Jury selection set to begin in the first trial in the Georgia election case against Trump and others
One person is dead in a shooting during what appears to be a break-in at a Delhi Township smoke...
Man shot dead in Delhi Twp smoke shop, second man found shot nearby, police say
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
Rep. Jim Jordan will try again for House gavel, but Republicans won’t back the hardline Trump ally