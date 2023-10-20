Man shot dead inside Delhi Twp smoke shop, second man found shot nearby in Cincinnati

DELHI TOWNSHIP, OHio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting during what appears to be a break-in at a Delhi Township smoke shop early Friday, according to Police Chief Jeff Braun.

Delhi Township police responded to reports of shots fired at VIP Smoke Shop off Delhi Road in the Delhi Plaza around 1:40 a.m.

A man was found fatally shot inside the store and pronounced dead at the scene, the chief tells FOX19 NOW.

This is an isolated incident related to the business, Chief Braun stressed.

The community is not at risk and residents should feel free to go outside their homes, he tells FOX19 NOW.

The fatal shooting remains very much an active investigation at this point, he said in an interview at 4 a.m. Friday.

Delhi Township police will release more information as soon as they confirm it, he said.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati police also are investigating because a second man was found shot nearby on Glenway Avenue just minutes after the Delhi shooting.

Police tell FOX19 NOW they believe the second person’s shooting is related to the Delhi one because they have determined he was not shot where he was found on Glenway Avenue.

They say he was shot at another location.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back and is expected to recover, according to police.

