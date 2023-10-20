Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Middletown treats kids and families to free movies, Halloween fun this weekend

Halloween festivities are getting off to an early and fun start in Middletown this weekend with...
Halloween festivities are getting off to an early and fun start in Middletown this weekend with free movies, a costume contest and Trunk or Treat for kids and their families.(WVLT)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX - Halloween festivities are getting off to an early and fun start in Middletown this weekend with free movies, a costume contest and Trunk or Treat for kids and their families.

Two Middletown City Councilmen, Rodney Muterspaw and Zach Ferrell, rented out Cinema 10 Middletown theater on Saturday at their own personal expense.

Three free movie showings will begin at 9:30 a.m. with “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and then a second movie:

  • 9:30 a.m.: “Hocus Pocus”
  • 10:00 a.m.: “Monster House”
  • 12:00 pm: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

The best children’s costume will receive $50 cash. Second place is $25. Third place receives $10

Several Middletown school teachers and Middletown police officers will be judges.

“We see the devastating effects that inflation has had on our community, so we wanted to do something special for your families. We want you to enjoy a day without the stress of the expense,” wrote Muterspaw, the city’s former police chief, in a Facebook post about the event.

“So come in for a movie, popcorn, cookies and a drink. First come first serve. All free to you and your family. Just show up and enjoy these classics on the Big Screen. Kids wear your costumes. If you’re late, you have to wait till the following movie.”

After, he said, there will be a “huge” car show that starts at 4 p.m. in the Towne Mall parking lot with a Trunk or Treat for kids scheduled at 6 p.m.

Cinema 10 Middletown is located at 3479 Dixie Highway.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.
Driver killed in crash that closed I-74 for hours overnight
An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is shown at the Miami Science Museum, Tuesday, June 7, 2011...
Employee bitten by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Good Samaritans help man found near Fountain Square after being shot, police say
A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man identified after fatal Whitewater Township crash
Tricia Macke, a Northern Kentucky native, is celebrating her 30th anniversary at FOX19 NOW on...
Tricia Macke: 30 years of telling the Tri-State’s stories

Latest News

Friday Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Officers have been on the scene at Northgate Meadows Apartments on Arborwood Drive for hours,...
Death investigation underway in Colerain Township
One person is dead in a shooting during what appears to be a break-in at a Delhi Township smoke...
Man shot dead in Delhi Twp smoke shop, second man found shot nearby, police say
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting late Thursday in the 800 block...
Double shooting in East Price Hill