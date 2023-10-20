Middletown treats kids and families to free movies, Halloween fun this weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX - Halloween festivities are getting off to an early and fun start in Middletown this weekend with free movies, a costume contest and Trunk or Treat for kids and their families.

Two Middletown City Councilmen, Rodney Muterspaw and Zach Ferrell, rented out Cinema 10 Middletown theater on Saturday at their own personal expense.

Three free movie showings will begin at 9:30 a.m. with “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and then a second movie:

9:30 a.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

10:00 a.m.: “Monster House”

12:00 pm: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

The best children’s costume will receive $50 cash. Second place is $25. Third place receives $10

Several Middletown school teachers and Middletown police officers will be judges.

“We see the devastating effects that inflation has had on our community, so we wanted to do something special for your families. We want you to enjoy a day without the stress of the expense,” wrote Muterspaw, the city’s former police chief, in a Facebook post about the event.

“So come in for a movie, popcorn, cookies and a drink. First come first serve. All free to you and your family. Just show up and enjoy these classics on the Big Screen. Kids wear your costumes. If you’re late, you have to wait till the following movie.”

After, he said, there will be a “huge” car show that starts at 4 p.m. in the Towne Mall parking lot with a Trunk or Treat for kids scheduled at 6 p.m.

Cinema 10 Middletown is located at 3479 Dixie Highway.

