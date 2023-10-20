Rain chances continue today and tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CVG has already measured almost a quarter inch of rain so far today. There will be more light showers possible this evening. It will be breezy at times with a high of 58. Cloudy skies will remain even when it’s not raining.

Saturday will begin dry and sunny with temperatures in the 40s. By the afternoon we will see the chance for rain, mainly later in the day, with a high of 60. Winds could be as high as 30mph. We will see plenty of sunshine Sunday but it will be chilly.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with frost possible Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

