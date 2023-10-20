Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Restaurant involved in Ohio Issue 1 disagreement will be open this weekend

Copper Blue will be open this weekend after staff quit due to an Ohio Issue 1 sign outside of...
Copper Blue will be open this weekend after staff quit due to an Ohio Issue 1 sign outside of the business.
By Simone Jameson and Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - After a disagreement between staff and the owner of Copper Blue, the Milford restaurant announced late Thursday that it will be open Friday and Saturday.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, staff members at Copper Blue Restaurant quit after the owner, Brian Arlinghaus, put up a sign outside of the business that encourage residents to vote against Ohio Issue 1, a ballot initiative that would legalize abortion in Ohio.

The Ohio ballot explained: Everything you need to know for the November Election

Many employees, including long-time ones, were “distraught” with the way things ended, stating politics should not have been a factor in the workplace at all.

“The previous owners taught me two things when I started in the customer service industry,” Will Prescott told FOX19 NOW’s Simone Jameson Thursday. “That was no religion and no politics, and you’ll get through the day just fine. I’m disappointed because we tried to have a conversation with the owner Brian about it. We tried to talk to him about how we felt about it. He didn’t hear from us. He didn’t want to say anything to us.”

Staff quits restaurant over disagreement over Ohio Issue 1 sign

After the workers quit, Arlinghaus had no other option than to shut down for a few days.

Now, the business says they will be open Friday and Saturday noon to 8 p.m.

While the business says it will manage throughout the weekend, it is unknown if the issue has been permanently resolved or if will struggle in the days to come.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Copper Blue, but have not heard back yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.
Driver killed in crash that closed I-74 for hours overnight
An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is shown at the Miami Science Museum, Tuesday, June 7, 2011...
Employee bitten by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo
Tricia Macke, a Northern Kentucky native, is celebrating her 30th anniversary at FOX19 NOW on...
Tricia Macke: 30 years of telling the Tri-State’s stories
A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man identified after fatal Whitewater Township crash
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Good Samaritans help man found near Fountain Square after being shot, police say

Latest News

Two males are dead in an overnight crash in Colerain Township, according to the Hamilton County...
2 dead in Colerain Township
Jason Aldean is the second headliner for the 2024 Voices of America Country Music Fest.
Second headliner announced for 2024 VOA Country Music Fest
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting late Thursday in the 800 block...
Double shooting in East Price Hill
Restaurant closes after staff dispute over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Staff quits restaurant over disagreement over Ohio Issue 1 sign