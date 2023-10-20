Contests
Second headliner announced for 2024 VOA Country Music Fest

Jason Aldean is the second headliner for the 2024 Voices of America Country Music Fest.
Jason Aldean is the second headliner for the 2024 Voices of America Country Music Fest.(Provided)
By Ken Baker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) – Jason Aldean is the second headliner for the 2024 Voices of America Country Music Fest.

Tyler Wogenstahl, the organizer of Southwest Ohio’s largest country music festival, is making the announcement with Ken Baker on FOX19 NOW at 8:40 a.m. Friday.

Wogenstahl says Aldean and the first headliner who was recently announced, Keith Urban, will further cement the festival as a success.

Tickets are already on sale for next summer’s music fest.

It will be Aug. 9-11, 2024 at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Township.

Keith Urban among headliners at 2024 Voices of America Country Music Fest

