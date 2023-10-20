Therapy dogs head to Christ Hospital to bring smiles to cancer patients
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Therapy dogs made a special visit Friday to see cancer patients at Christ Hospital.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows how these four-legged friends help people who might be in need of a pick-me-up.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.