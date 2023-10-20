Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Therapy dogs head to Christ Hospital to bring smiles to cancer patients

Therapy dogs made a special visit Friday to see cancer patients at Christ Hospital.
Therapy dogs made a special visit Friday to see cancer patients at Christ Hospital.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Therapy dogs made a special visit Friday to see cancer patients at Christ Hospital.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows how these four-legged friends help people who might be in need of a pick-me-up.

Therapy dogs made a special visit Friday to see cancer patients at Christ Hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant closes after staff dispute over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Staff quits restaurant over disagreement over Ohio Issue 1 sign
An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is shown at the Miami Science Museum, Tuesday, June 7, 2011...
Employee bitten by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo
A fatal crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.
Driver killed in crash that closed I-74 for hours overnight
One person is dead in a shooting during what appears to be a break-in at a Delhi Township smoke...
Intruder shot dead in Delhi Township smoke shop, police say
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

The Allstate Insurance building was a total loss when an EF2 tornado tore through the town. It...
Goshen business returns to office for first time since 2022 tornado
Reds pitcher Danny Serafini pitches in the rain at Great American Ball Park in the fourth...
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher arrested in connection with 2021 killing of 70-year-old
The Springboro Police Department said it arrested two suspects believed to be part of a...
Felony Lane Gang suspect arrested in Springboro, police say
John Snyder II and Katherine Snyder purposely caused the blunt-force trauma death of 8-year-old...
Former coroner’s office employee testifies in trial of slain 8-year-old Springfield Township boy