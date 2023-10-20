Westwood 9-year-old wishes for his father’s killer to be found

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends in Westwood remembered Sadoka Lewis on Thursday while hoping for answers to his unsolved murder.

First among them was his 9-year-old son, Sadoka Lewis III, who remembered his father on what would have been his 31st birthday.

“I hope they get caught,” Lewis III said. “I want them to go to jail. They killed my dad and want him in my life and I miss him.”

Lewis was shot and killed in July near McHenry Avenue. Brooke Dickerson, who is Lewis III’s mother, said their lives have been a nightmare since the murder.

“All I know is he was on his way home and he was gunned down,” Dickerson said. “The worst night of my life.”

She said her son is still grieving the loss of his dad.

“We still don’t know who did it,” Dickerson said. “His son has a million questions. He comes up here every day before school to come hug the pole, light a candle and put flowers down. It’s just been horrible for him.”

The Cincinnati Police Department said the homicide unit is still working on the case, but have no additional information to provide. The police emphasized they needed more tips from the public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.