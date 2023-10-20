Woman accused of supplying drugs to inmates appears in court

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman, accused of supplying drugs to inmates, appeared before a judge Friday for the first time.

Jennifer Schaffer, of Dayton, is one of three people facing charges in connection with contraband being smuggled into the Lebanon Correctional Institution, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Schaffer was the only one who appeared in court, while the prosecutor’s office said warrants have been issued for two co-defendants: Jabaree Yisrael and Andre Calhoun.

Schaffer pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges on Friday. If she is found guilty, she could be sentenced to mandatory prison time.

She is accused of supplying inmates with illegal drugs and other contraband like cell phones, the prosecutor’s office says.

Prosecutors say Calhoun and Yisrael are brothers who worked for the food services vendor for the prison.

The two would allegedly sneak drugs in using skids that were delivered into the prisons, according to prosecutors.

Investigators say Schaffer gave those items to the brothers with the goal of getting them to an inmate she knew.

In a statement to FOX19 NOW, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said in part:

Inmates, visitors and contractors trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband like cell phones, which are used for drug trafficking, is an ongoing issue that prison officials and law enforcement face. Drugs in these institutions not only increase the likelihood of overdoses but also increase violence when drugs are being trafficked by prison gang members throughout the institutions.

Schaffer was released on electronically monitored house arrest until her next court appearance, a judge announced Friday.

