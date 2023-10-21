Chilly sunshine Sunday with frost Sunday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The official high at CVG on Saturday was 67° with a chilly morning low of 37°!

Clear skies start Saturday night, but some clouds will move in overnight and linger into Sunday morning. It will be a breezy night with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour at times! Overnight lows will fall in the low-to-mid 40s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies for the bulk of the day, but the sunshine won’t help with temperatures much! Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-to-upper 50s thanks to a north wind.

After a chilly day, Sunday night will see clear skies and light winds. Combine that with temperatures in the mid 30s and you’ll see frost develop! Widespread frost is something we’re monitoring for Monday morning with even a few rural spots seeing temperatures close to freezing (particularly for areas north of the Ohio River).

Monday morning will have areas of frost followed by abundant sunshine and seasonable high temperatures in the lower 60s in the afternoon.

A BIG warm up is in store for Tuesday after morning lows in the mid 40s. The thermometer will rise all the way into the mid 70s! Add the fact that we’ll see sunshine for much of Tuesday, it’ll be a great day to get outside in the tri-state!

Clouds move in Wednesday and Thursday but warm conditions will continue with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday into next weekend will have opportunities for a few isolated showers with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 60s. Beyond the extended forecast, we’re expecting cooler-than-normal temperatures with chances for showers and even a hard freeze around Halloween week! Stay tuned as we get closer to the end of October and start of November!

