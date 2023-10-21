Cincinnati Bearcats still seeking first Big 12 win after loss to Baylor Bears

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - In a sink-or-swim game in the Big 12 conference, the University of Cincinnati fell short again and is at best treading water after a 32-29 defeat to Baylor.

Down 29-14 going into the 4th quarter, UC outscored the Bears 15-3 in the final stanza but couldn’t complete the comeback. Baylor improves to 3-4 (2-2 Big 12).

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen had 316 yards passing on a 25-for-42 day with one touchdown. He hit Ketron Jackson Jr. five times for 130 yards.

UC had two 100-plus yard rushers in the loss as Corey Kiner had 129 and Myles Montgomery had 108 while scoring two touchdowns. Xzavier Henderson, after not catching a pass against Iowa State, had eight catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

UC led in total offense 450-396 and outrushed the Bears 288-80.

Mistakes prove costly once again

As they have done lately, UC had some early misfortune that either cost them points or turned into points for the opposition. On their opening drive, the Bearcats drove to the Baylor 20-yard line but quarterback Emory Jones fumbled the snap and a chance at scoring first was foiled.

The Bearcats would take a 7-3 lead in the second quarter on a Jones toss to Henderson. But just like the previous week’s 7-3 second-quarter lead vs. Iowa State, Baylor jumped back out front on a touchdown by quarterback Shapen and a muffed kickoff return by Braden Smith. Smith fielded the kick with Baylor’s Jeremy Evans forcing the fumble that popped into the hands of the Bears’ Byron Vaughns who ran it in for a touchdown and a quick 14-point turnaround.

Baylor tacked on a field goal and UC would close the gap before halftime with a 38-yard touchdown from Montgomery. UC would get the ball back with 1:09 remaining in the half for a possible go-ahead score but went minus-4 yards on the possession and had to punt the ball back. The half ended with the Bearcats trailing 20-14.

Fourth down gamble comes up short

Midway through the third quarter, the Bearcats would advance as far as the Baylor 15-yard line but elected to go for it on 4th-and-3 instead of opting for a field goal. Baylor stopped the Bearcats and took over on downs.

The Bears would hold UC scoreless in the third quarter and expand their lead to 29-14. However, to start the fourth quarter, Montgomery added his second touchdown to cut the deficit to eight.

The fourth field goal by Isaiah Hankins made it 32-21 Baylor, but UC rallied with Jones hitting Henderson a second time, then Evan Prater on a trick two-point conversion and the Bearcats trailed 32-29 with five minutes in the ballgame.

The Bearcats would get the ball one last time and drive to their own 42-yard line but the Bears defense made the stops and the Bearcats lost their fifth straight.

UC (2-5, 0-4 Big 12) is at Oklahoma State next Saturday night at 8 p.m.

This story is from our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.