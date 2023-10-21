Contests
Colerain family mourns after 26-year-old daughter killed

Deasia Wynn, 26, of Colerain was killed on Thursday.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Hours after a man was arrested and accused of killing a 26-year-old woman in Colerain, her family said the two had been best friends since seventh grade.

Darrell Noble, 26, is accused of killing Deasia Wynn in an apartment on Arborwood Drive around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Noble is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Trina Scott Harris, Wynn’s mother, believes Noble wrecked her car earlier in the day, which started an argument.

“We really didn’t want to believe it was him,” she said.

Her father, Markus Harris, described Wynn as someone who was caring and driven.

“(She) was the sweetest, nicest, most loving person ever,” Markus Harris said. “She was doing great things in her life. She was a basketball star in high school and college. And a Bengals fan like all of us.”

Wynn’s family said they haven’t finalized plans for a memorial service, but are planning to hold a prayer vigil and a balloon release.

