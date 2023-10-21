Crash closes road at Little Miami State Park

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A road near the Little Miami State Park closed Saturday afternoon due to a pole down caused by a crash.

The bike trail at Stubbs Mill Road is closed because of a fallen pole and wires in the roadway, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department’s Twitter page.

An official from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 3:50 p.m. and that the road remains closed.

The cause of the crash is not known.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is handling this crash.

No further details have been released.

Stubbs Mill Rd is closed at the bike trail due to a pole and wires in the roadway from a crash. pic.twitter.com/MPyQpZPAYG — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) October 21, 2023

