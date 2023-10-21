Contests
Crash closes road at Little Miami State Park

Crews were dispatched to the bike trail shortly before 4:00 p.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.(Hamilton Township Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A road near the Little Miami State Park closed Saturday afternoon due to a pole down caused by a crash.

The bike trail at Stubbs Mill Road is closed because of a fallen pole and wires in the roadway, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department’s Twitter page.

An official from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 3:50 p.m. and that the road remains closed.

The cause of the crash is not known.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is handling this crash.

No further details have been released.

