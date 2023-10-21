Few sprinkles under a mix of sun and clouds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will be blustery with a mix of sun and clouds as wind gusts will be a tad higher than Friday. Saturday may also see a few isolated showers, but these showers won’t be long-lasting if they develop. Regardless, it’s a good idea to have the rain gear nearby if you have outdoor plans during the day. Saturday evening should be drier for the FC Cincinnati game but still breezy.

Chilly air arrives Sunday with sunshine that won’t be of much help. Northwest winds that’ll be gusty at times will keep afternoon highs in the mid 50s. This will set up for a cold Sunday night with clear skies and winds calming down. This will likely cause widespread frost development with a couple of spots being near freezing. We’ll continue to monitor this and give you the latest updates as they become available.

Next week starts off dry and cool, but quickly warms up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 70s with clouds moving in. Shower chances increase Thursday into next weekend with temperatures near normal with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

