Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Former MLB pitcher arrested in connection to 2021 murder case

Forty-nine-year-old Danny Serafini was taken into custody Friday in Winnemucca, Nevada, and...
Forty-nine-year-old Danny Serafini was taken into custody Friday in Winnemucca, Nevada, and 33-year-old Samantha Scott was arrested in Las Vegas.(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A former Major League Baseball pitcher and a woman have been arrested in connection to a 2021 murder.

Forty-nine-year-old Danny Serafini was taken into custody Friday in Winnemucca, Nevada, and 33-year-old Samantha Scott was arrested in Las Vegas, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in California.

In June 2021, investigators found a 70-year-old man shot dead at a home in California.

The victim’s 68-year-old wife was also injured in the shooting. She recovered from her injuries, but passed away a year later.

According to the sheriff’s office, Serafini and Scott knew the victims.

Video surveillance found early in the investigation helped lead them to the suspects.

Both Serafini and Scott are awaiting extradition from Nevada to California.

Serafini was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Twins in 1992. He went on to play with five other teams before he retired in 2007.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant closes after staff dispute over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Staff quits restaurant over disagreement over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Officers went to the scene at Northgate Meadows Apartments on Arborwood Drive around 11 p.m....
Man arrested for woman’s murder in Colerain Township, police say
One person is dead in a shooting during what appears to be a break-in at a Delhi Township smoke...
Intruder shot dead in Delhi Township smoke shop, police say
Reds pitcher Danny Serafini pitches in the rain at Great American Ball Park in the fourth...
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher arrested in connection with 2021 killing of 70-year-old
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

A mother creates a massive Halloween display year after year to bring joy to her terminally ill...
Mother creates heartfelt Halloween display for ill son
A North Dakota man is in jail for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.
Woman kidnapped from job at gunpoint: ‘I started losing hope’
A North Dakota man is in jail for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.
Caught on camera: Woman kidnapped from job
FILE - Marlon Wayans attends the "Marlon" FYC Event at UCB Theatre, June 6, 2018, in Los...
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed