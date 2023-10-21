Man shot, killed in West End on Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting in Cincinnati on Friday.

The Cincinnati Police Department said the victim was a man in his late 30s. The suspected shooter is a woman in her late 20s. Police said she called 911.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of David Street around 9 p.m.

