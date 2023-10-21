Man shot, killed in West End on Friday
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting in Cincinnati on Friday.
The Cincinnati Police Department said the victim was a man in his late 30s. The suspected shooter is a woman in her late 20s. Police said she called 911.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of David Street around 9 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.