“Save the Dey” CPR event coming to Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Paycor Stadium will be hosting a Save the Dey CPR event on Tuesday to teach attendees hands-only CPR.

The event presented by Cintas is in conjunction with The Cincinnati Bengals, the American Heart Association, and Kettering Health.

“Sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere at any time. Knowing how to respond to that medical emergency can mean the difference between life and death. So knowing how to provide proper cardiopulmonary resuscitation, also known as CPR, will make a difference,” Lupe Lopez with the Cintas Center said.

Lopez says they will have a master trainer from the American Heart Association.

This event comes after Buffalo Bills Safety Demar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field at Paycor Stadium.

“This Demar Hamlin really alerted people that they can make a difference, save a life, and be aware of it because, as I mentioned, it can happen anywhere at any time,” Lopez said.

Registration is required for the free event.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m., opening remarks will be at 5:30 p.m., and the first training will start at 5:45 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.