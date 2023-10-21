Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Woman killed in Colerain Township car accident, police say

Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday morning.
Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday morning.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A woman was killed while driving on Interstate 275 West near the Ronald Reagan Highway exit in Colerain Township early Saturday morning, according to Colerain Township police.

Officers say they were called around 4:45 a.m. for the report of an accident with injuries.

When police arrived, they discovered Ariana Kuhl, 27, died due to the single-vehicle crash, police said.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-321-COPS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant closes after staff dispute over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Staff quits restaurant over disagreement over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Officers went to the scene at Northgate Meadows Apartments on Arborwood Drive around 11 p.m....
Man arrested for woman’s murder in Colerain Township, police say
Reds pitcher Danny Serafini pitches in the rain at Great American Ball Park in the fourth...
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher arrested in connection with 2021 killing of 70-year-old
One person is dead in a shooting during what appears to be a break-in at a Delhi Township smoke...
Intruder shot dead in Delhi Township smoke shop, police say
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Paycor Stadium will host the "Save the Dey" CPR event.
“Save the Dey” CPR event coming to Paycor Stadium
Annual breast cancer walk takes place at Sawyer Point
Annual breast cancer walk takes place at Sawyer Point
Sister Keli shares how to get involved in Startup Cincy Week
Sister Keli shares how to get involved in Startup Cincy Week
Findlay Market to host costume and candy drive
Findlay Market to host costume and candy drive