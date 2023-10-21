Woman killed in Colerain Township car accident, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A woman was killed while driving on Interstate 275 West near the Ronald Reagan Highway exit in Colerain Township early Saturday morning, according to Colerain Township police.

Officers say they were called around 4:45 a.m. for the report of an accident with injuries.

When police arrived, they discovered Ariana Kuhl, 27, died due to the single-vehicle crash, police said.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-321-COPS.

