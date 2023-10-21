Woman shot on Delhi Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was shot Friday on Delhi Road, police say.

The woman, who was shot in a car, was in the area of a previous shooting on Thursday. Police said they don’t know if the two shootings are related.

The woman was transported to the hospital, but her condition hasn’t been released.

Police said they had no one in custody and no information on a suspect.

