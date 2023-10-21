Contests
Woman shot on Delhi Road

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was shot Friday on Delhi Road, police say.

The woman, who was shot in a car, was in the area of a previous shooting on Thursday. Police said they don’t know if the two shootings are related.

The woman was transported to the hospital, but her condition hasn’t been released.

Police said they had no one in custody and no information on a suspect.

